PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.2% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 2,631,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,941,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,622.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

