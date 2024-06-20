Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 8,923 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

PTON opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after buying an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $20,824,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.