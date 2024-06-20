Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 2.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.46% of Sempra worth $207,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,793. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

