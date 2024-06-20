Perpetual Ltd Buys 35,974 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.19% of Avantor worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Avantor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Avantor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 294,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,650,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

