Perpetual Ltd Buys 4,348 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,086. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

