Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.68. 3,006,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

