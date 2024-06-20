Perpetual Ltd Has $27.69 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $27,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,094. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.