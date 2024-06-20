Perpetual Ltd Has $4.18 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $734.17. 1,184,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.70 and its 200 day moving average is $738.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

