Perpetual Ltd Has $4.82 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 469,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

