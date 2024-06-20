Perpetual Ltd Purchases 279,660 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7,055.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,660 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $88,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $7.97 on Thursday, hitting $318.53. 1,716,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.