Perpetual Ltd Purchases 35,243 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 21,199,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.