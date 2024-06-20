Perpetual Ltd Purchases 52,556 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 440.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,770,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

