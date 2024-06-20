Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 37,381 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 49.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 36.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

