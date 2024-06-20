Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869,793 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 3.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $330,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CRH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 8,123,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,375. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.