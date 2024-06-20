Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $160,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

