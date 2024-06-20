Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $81,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,044.39. 590,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $962.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $940.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $1,052.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.