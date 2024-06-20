Perpetual Ltd Sells 592,312 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592,312 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $96,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 411,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 192,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.