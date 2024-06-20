Perpetual Ltd Sells 760 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.89.

AVB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.93. The company had a trading volume of 645,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.58. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

