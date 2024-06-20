Perpetual Ltd Sells 894 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,363,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,229 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,590,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $100.85. 449,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

