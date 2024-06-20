Peter Meredith Sells 700 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total value of C$12,285.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

IVN traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,415. The stock has a market cap of C$22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.95.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

