PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
ISD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $13.16.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
