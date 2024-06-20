Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 414,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 733,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,592,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

