Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PIRS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
