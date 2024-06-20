Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.