PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 160,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 69,457 shares.The stock last traded at $95.88 and had previously closed at $95.99.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,324,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

