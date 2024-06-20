PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Purchased by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 74.14% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. 103,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.