Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 14936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
