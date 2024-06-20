Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.56

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 183623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 173,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.