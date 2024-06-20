Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

