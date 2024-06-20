Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 81,500 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVW traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 2,221,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,021. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

