Polianta Ltd Buys 8,800 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 3,631,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.