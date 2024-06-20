Polianta Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 10,116,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

