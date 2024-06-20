Polianta Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

