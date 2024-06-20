Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Revvity accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $127,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

