Polianta Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.35. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

