Polianta Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.74. 2,419,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,327. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

