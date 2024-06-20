Polianta Ltd Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Polianta Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 536,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

