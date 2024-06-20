Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 9,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
Precision Optics Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 8.43%.
About Precision Optics
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
