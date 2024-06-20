Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 9,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Precision Optics Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 8.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.