Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Critical Analysis

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Predictive Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $320,000.00 148.84 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.78 million 2.60 -$13.98 million ($3.65) -0.31

Analyst Recommendations

Predictive Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envoy Medical and Predictive Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11% Predictive Oncology -754.13% -151.51% -91.35%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.