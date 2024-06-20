Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

TSE PBH opened at C$88.50 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.70.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

