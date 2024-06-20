ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 293,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 775,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PROK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $596.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,295,645 shares in the company, valued at $90,512,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,295,645 shares in the company, valued at $90,512,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,661,909 shares of company stock valued at $54,797,840 and have sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

