ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.51

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.23, with a volume of 1946248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

