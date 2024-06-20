Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $19.54 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.