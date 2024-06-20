PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.62. 148,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 449,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $974.63 million, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $200,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,120 shares of company stock worth $2,323,160. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

