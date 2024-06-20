Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.32. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 7,210 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.12.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.