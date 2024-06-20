Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSDGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.32. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 7,210 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.12.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

