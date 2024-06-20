Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Lowered by Roth Capital

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AMMO in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AMMO’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMMO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get AMMO alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

AMMO Price Performance

NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.30. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AMMO by 176.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 321,257 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter worth $884,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.