Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.7 %

HIMS stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,479.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

