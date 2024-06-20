Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of AME stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $642,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

