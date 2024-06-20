Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Shares of APA opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. APA has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

