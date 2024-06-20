Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.140- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

