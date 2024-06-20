Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.